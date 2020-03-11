$235.10 Million in Sales Expected for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to post sales of $235.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.70 million and the highest is $237.50 million. National Beverage posted sales of $239.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full-year sales of $968.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.00 million to $970.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $938.10 million, with estimates ranging from $904.70 million to $971.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,633.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

