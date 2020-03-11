$239.98 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post $239.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $237.18 million. Zendesk posted sales of $181.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,460.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 18.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 185.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

