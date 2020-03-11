$27.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report sales of $27.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $27.85 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $114.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.71 billion to $114.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.17 billion to $118.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

