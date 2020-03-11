$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year sales of $13.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $140.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.87 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

