$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $3.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $8.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

