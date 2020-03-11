324,001 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,864 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 179,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

