$334.19 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $334.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.18 million. J2 Global reported sales of $299.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

