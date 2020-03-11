$369.39 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce sales of $369.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.54 million and the highest is $371.30 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $359.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

