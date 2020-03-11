$39.60 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $39.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.69 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $164.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.28 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $177.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 291,741 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.63 million, a PE ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.