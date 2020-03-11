3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 6.5% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a one year low of $143.55 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

