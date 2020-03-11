$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.98 billion to $18.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.