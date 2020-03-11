$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. CarMax posted sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. CarMax has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

