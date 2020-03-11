$405.44 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $405.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.70 million. Graco reported sales of $404.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Graco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Graco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 159,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

