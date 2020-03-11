$41.20 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $41.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.59 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $166.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $168.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $173.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,700 shares of company stock worth $403,537 over the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.