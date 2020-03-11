$411.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $411.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.80 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Nice posted sales of $377.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average is $157.97. Nice has a 1 year low of $113.88 and a 1 year high of $183.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nice by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after buying an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Nice by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 163,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Nice by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

