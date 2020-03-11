$452.00 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $452.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $435.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $88.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.