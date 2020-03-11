$46.52 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $46.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $44.98 million. Radius Health reported sales of $29.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $234.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.29 million to $245.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $284.03 million, with estimates ranging from $252.85 million to $322.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.64. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

