$516.52 Million in Sales Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to announce $516.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.00 million. Childrens Place posted sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $707.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

