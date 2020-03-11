$616.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $616.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.41 million. ViaSat reported sales of $557.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

VSAT opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.31.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,167,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after purchasing an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in ViaSat by 6.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

