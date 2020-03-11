$617.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $617.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.99 million and the highest is $705.09 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $576.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $72.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

