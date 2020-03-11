$735.98 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $735.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.01 million and the lowest is $733.10 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $719.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

