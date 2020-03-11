$888.82 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report $888.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.70 million and the highest is $894.50 million. Autodesk posted sales of $735.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $164.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

