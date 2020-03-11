$9.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $9.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.63 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $10.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $32.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $34.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

