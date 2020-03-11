$9.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.98 billion and the lowest is $9.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $41.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.51 billion to $41.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $45.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

BMY stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,876,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

