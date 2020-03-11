ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $94.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.40 million to $106.20 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $62.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $458.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $466.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.60 million to $862.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.37. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,268,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.