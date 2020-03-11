ACG Wealth Acquires 30,963 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 185.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,374,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 513,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $63.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

