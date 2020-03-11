ACG Wealth Buys 1,417 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 134,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 155,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,563,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $153.78 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

