ACG Wealth Buys 6,310 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 603.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $239.06 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.78.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.