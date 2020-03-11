ACG Wealth Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TH Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.