ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,055 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 266,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 166.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 394,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.