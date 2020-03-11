ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $305.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

