ACG Wealth Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 2.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $25,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

