ACG Wealth Has $4.28 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

