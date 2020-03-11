ACG Wealth Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,649 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACG Wealth owned 0.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,072.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.