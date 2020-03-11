ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 230,325 Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. ACG Wealth owned 0.28% of Accel Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

