ACG Wealth Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ACG Wealth increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $124.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.