ACG Wealth Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

