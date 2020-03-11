ACG Wealth Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.