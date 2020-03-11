ACG Wealth Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

