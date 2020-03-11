ACG Wealth Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

