ACG Wealth Sells 1,232 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after buying an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

