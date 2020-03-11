ACG Wealth Sells 22,572 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,611,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.