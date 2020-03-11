ACG Wealth Sells 2,764 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 0.8% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

United Rentals stock opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

