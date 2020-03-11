ACG Wealth Sells 3,432 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

