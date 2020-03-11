ACG Wealth Sells 3,858 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Netflix by 346.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix stock opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

