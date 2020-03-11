ACG Wealth Sells 3,863 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

