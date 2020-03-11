ACG Wealth Sells 3,985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

