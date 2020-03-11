ACG Wealth Sells 8,488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,699.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $181.22 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.54 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

