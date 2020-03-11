ACG Wealth Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

