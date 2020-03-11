ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 552.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.20 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.